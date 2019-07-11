Police: Toddler found unresponsive in Chesterfield pool dies at hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the death of a toddler who drowned at a swimming pool in Chesterfield County this week.

Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Lilking Court in Chester at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, July 8. They were told a 2-year-old female had been found unresponsive in a swimming pool; other residents of the house reportedly removed the child from the pool and performed CPR until officers arrived.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died two days later on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660

