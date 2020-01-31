1 year after scandals: How Virginia’s top officials bounced back and stayed in power

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Capitol is no longer in crisis. It’s been a year since a cloud of scandal hung above Richmond and the commonwealth.

On Feb. 1, 2019, news broke of a blackface photo on Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page. The governor denied that he was in the picture, but admitted he did wear blackface decades ago for a dance contest.

Within days, sexual assault allegations were brought against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who has denied those allegations. Scandals continued in February as Attorney General Mark Herring also admitted to wearing blackface for a costume in college.

For weeks, Virginia was a headline across the country. The scandal marred all three of the top Democrats in the commonwealth.

“‘What was going on in Virginia?’ was the story that many Virginians were hearing from people who lived outside the state,” said Rich Meagher, 8News political analyst and associate professor of political science at Randolph-Macon College. “We would’ve expected that at least somebody would’ve resigned,” Meagher said Friday.

Fast forward to present day, and all three men have weathered the storm.

“They all did, they’re all back,” said Meagher. “Not only are they back but some of them, particularly Governor Northam, is, I’d say triumphant.”

Meagher told 8News Northam likely survived the scandal because he wasn’t the only politician in hot water and he can’t run for re-election.

“I think that helps the Democrats kind of make their peace with Northam. They’re not stuck with him for too much longer,” he explained.

But for the Fairfax and Herring, Meagher says both men likely have their sights set on another higher office.

“I think their particular responses to their scandals and that hangover will still be there for them if they decide to run for office in another year or two,” he said.

A year later, Virginia is onto a different chapter of history. Meanwhile, one of the commonwealth’s messiest chapters is impossible to erase.

“I think a lot of the voters maybe haven’t forgotten but have forgiven,” said Meagher. “They’ve just moved past it.”

