20-year-old who admitted to revenge porn elected to Kansas legislature, says he’s learned from mistakes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A newly-elected state representative in Kansas is headed to the statehouse despite admitting that he engaged in revenge porn as a teenager several years ago.
Aaron Coleman, who was elected Tuesday as a state representative for the state’s 37th District, said he didn’t expect to win on Election Day.
Coleman, now 20, caught the attention of voters in Wyandotte County this spring when, at age 19, he announced his intention to run for public office.
Shortly after Coleman won the Democratic primary election, reports surfaced that he had engaged in revenge porn, publicly sharing racy photos of a classmate while the two were in middle school. That was six years ago, according to Coleman, who said he regrets not deleting that photograph.
Voters stood with Coleman on Tuesday. As of Wednesday evening, Coleman had received 63% of the vote, as opposed to votes received by a number of write-in candidates.
Coleman said he realizes the revenge porn situation was wrong. Revenge porn became a felony offense in Kansas in 2016.
“I wish somebody would have told me when I was 12 years old that if a girl sends you a photo, you should just delete it. You shouldn’t send it to your friends. You should delete that photo,” Coleman said Wednesday. “I never received those lessons.”
Coleman said he’s concerned that students aren’t being warned about revenge porn in schools. Coleman, who calls himself a “New Deal Democrat,” will begin his first term in Topeka in January. His supporters, including Susan Stevens, commend Coleman for admitting his mistakes and growing from them.
“He really had this openness, this willingness to hear the criticism, and a willingness to share this is why he’s still running,” Coleman said. “I see that as tremendous character.”
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As states across the U.S. release vote totals for the presidential election, some social media users are falsely claiming that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona. The supposed culprit: Sharpie markers.
- President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
- Disputed 'Sharpiegate' video circulates, rumors of Arizona ballot rejection labeled 'false information' by FB/Twitter and refuted by officialsThe man and the woman claim that poll workers "yanked" pens from voters and gave them Sharpies.
- Here's where we stand Wednesday night in Nevada, after a wild day of conflicting news about vote counting updates.
- Election officials are facing immense pressure in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to complete vote tallies and provide unofficial results that will help project whether Joe Biden will unseat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the White House.
- Six counties across the Commonwealth had referendums on their ballot allowing citizens to decide whether or not Confederate monuments would relocated from those areas. Based on the current results not a single one of the monuments in question will be moving any time soon.
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. She defeated former Congressman Scott Taylor (R) for a second time. The latest tally as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showed Luria […]
- As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be President of the United States for the next four years, one candidate is poised for a 5th place run.
- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were still uncertain when Election Day came to a close.
- Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegroundsTrump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.