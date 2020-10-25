2020 Election FAQ: How do ballot drop boxes work?

QUESTION: How do ballot dropboxes work?
ANSWER: A ballot drop box eliminates the middle man in absentee voting. Typically voters would need to mail their absentee ballot into the Office of the General Registrar to have their vote counted. Now those ballots can be dropped off at drop boxes where they will be collected by election officials.
The drop boxes are a new and temporary addition to Virginia’s election options. State lawmakers approved the change to help the voting process during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed legislation in early September to allow localities to have ballot drop boxes inside and outside local registrar’s offices, at satellite voting sites and polling locations on Election Day.
The ballot drop off areas must either have a secure drop box or one monitored by a staff member.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- What times do the polls open and close?
- Can I carry a firearm to my polling place?
- Election 2020 FAQ: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?QUESTION: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently? ANSWER: Virginia now has a tracking code on all absentee ballot envelopes. When the USPS receives a piece of election mail they are supposed to scan the code so it can be tracked. Voters can track their ballot […]
- What happens when a President dies in office? What’s the line of succession?
- A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.