2020 Election FAQ: How do ballot drop boxes work?

Some of the ballot drop boxes in the region differ depending on locality, with Chesterfield’s (left) and Hanover’s (right) each located at the local registrar’s office. (photos taken by 8News’ Dean Mirshahi)

QUESTION: How do ballot dropboxes work?

ANSWER: A ballot drop box eliminates the middle man in absentee voting. Typically voters would need to mail their absentee ballot into the Office of the General Registrar to have their vote counted. Now those ballots can be dropped off at drop boxes where they will be collected by election officials.

The drop boxes are a new and temporary addition to Virginia’s election options. State lawmakers approved the change to help the voting process during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed legislation in early September to allow localities to have ballot drop boxes inside and outside local registrar’s offices, at satellite voting sites and polling locations on Election Day.

The ballot drop off areas must either have a secure drop box or one monitored by a staff member.

