2020 Election FAQ: Is there a witness requirement for absentee ballots?

QUESTION: Is there a witness requirement for absentee ballots?

ANSWER: No. Back in August, a court decision made it so absentee voters in Virginia do not have to obtain a signature from a witness before submitting their ballot for the November 3 election. This allows Virginians to safely vote from home without having to go to their assigned polling place. 

