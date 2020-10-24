2020 Election FAQ: Is there a witness requirement for absentee ballots?

QUESTION: Is there a witness requirement for absentee ballots?
ANSWER: No. Back in August, a court decision made it so absentee voters in Virginia do not have to obtain a signature from a witness before submitting their ballot for the November 3 election. This allows Virginians to safely vote from home without having to go to their assigned polling place.
