2020 Election FAQ: What happens if neither candidate wins the majority of Electoral College Votes?

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, as it is prepared for President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address Tuesday night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

QUESTION: What happens if neither candidate wins the majority of Electoral College votes?

ANSWER: If there are no candidates with at least 270 electoral votes then the election moves on to the House of Representatives. According to the National Archives, the representatives will elect one of the top three presidential candidates for president.

Each state will be given one vote, the state representatives have to vote together as one unit regardless of party alignment.

In order to win, a candidate must receive a minimum of 26 votes.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES