2020 Election FAQ: What happens if neither candidate wins the majority of Electoral College Votes?

QUESTION: What happens if neither candidate wins the majority of Electoral College votes?
ANSWER: If there are no candidates with at least 270 electoral votes then the election moves on to the House of Representatives. According to the National Archives, the representatives will elect one of the top three presidential candidates for president.
Each state will be given one vote, the state representatives have to vote together as one unit regardless of party alignment.
In order to win, a candidate must receive a minimum of 26 votes.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- What times do the polls open and close?
- Can I carry a firearm to my polling place?
- Election 2020 FAQ: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?QUESTION: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently? ANSWER: Virginia now has a tracking code on all absentee ballot envelopes. When the USPS receives a piece of election mail they are supposed to scan the code so it can be tracked. Voters can track their ballot […]
- What happens when a President dies in office? What’s the line of succession?
- A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.