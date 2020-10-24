2020 Election FAQ: What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in voting?

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it, the winner of the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

QUESTION: What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in voting?

ANSWER: Absentee voting requires a reason and voters must fill out an application to do it. The final day to apply for an absentee ballot in Virginia was Oct. 23.

With early voting you do not need a reason to, or have to fill out an application. Early voting starts 45 days before the election and ends the Saturday before Election Day. This year the last day for early voting is Oct. 31.

