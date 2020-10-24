2020 Election FAQ: What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in voting?

QUESTION: What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in voting?
ANSWER: Absentee voting requires a reason and voters must fill out an application to do it. The final day to apply for an absentee ballot in Virginia was Oct. 23.
With early voting you do not need a reason to, or have to fill out an application. Early voting starts 45 days before the election and ends the Saturday before Election Day. This year the last day for early voting is Oct. 31.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- What’s the last day that I can vote early?
- How can I find out where to vote?
- How can I see what’s on my ballot before Election Day?
- President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to campaign in battleground states with less than 10 days until election day.
- What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in voting?