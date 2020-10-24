Election 2020 FAQ: Your questions answered

2020 Election

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Your Local Election Headquarters (File image)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Election Day is fast approaching here in Virginia and this unusual year has left many voters a unsure about what they need to do. 8News has compiled a list of answers for voters biggest questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories