Election 2020 FAQ: Your questions answered

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Election Day is fast approaching here in Virginia and this unusual year has left many voters a unsure about what they need to do. 8News has compiled a list of answers for voters biggest questions.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Is there a witness requirement for absentee ballots?
- What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in voting?
- How can I see what’s on my ballot before Election Day?
- What happens when a President dies in office? What’s the line of succession?
- How does the Electoral College work? What’s the role of electors?
- How common is voter fraud in Virginia?
- Does expanding voting by mail increase the risk for election fraud?
- How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?
- Why are some people getting multiple ballots or the wrong ballot? How common is this?
- How are absentee ballots counted?
- How to ballot drop boxes work?
- What happens if I die after I cast my absentee ballot, but before Election Day? Will my vote count?
- Do I have to wear a mask at my polling place?
- Can I carry a firearm to my polling place?
- What’s the last day that I can vote early?
- How will polling places be cleaned and sanitized on Election Day?
- What happens if neither candidate wins the majority of Electoral College votes?
- Do I have to vote in every election on my ballot?
- How are votes on amendments handled?
- What times do the polls open and close?
- What identification do I need to take to my polling place?
- How can I find out where to vote?
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- With less than four days until the 2020 election, a new poll from Virginia State University (VSU) shows Black Virginia voters are not pleased with the current state of politics in the commonwealth.
- Some Virginia lawmakers oppose the amendment. They believe it gives legislators more power to choose voters as opposed to voters choosing legislators.
