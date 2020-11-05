2020 Election: Where the Richmond City Council races stand right now

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters in Richmond appear to have re-elected six City Council members in the 2020 election, with one incumbent still in a tight race and two districts too close to project.
The city’s 1st District Councilman Andreas D. Addison, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, 6th District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson and 7th District Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille all have leads of more than 1,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
Two other incumbents, 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Nye Larson and 9th District Councilman Michael Jones, ran unopposed and will reclaim their seats on the council.
Kirk Showalter, Richmond’s general registrar, told 8News she doesn’t anticipate having final results until next week due to the number of provisional ballots and likely increase of absentee totals in the city.
“We must, by law, accept absentee ballots mailed by Tuesday and postmarked that arrive with us by Friday noon. As such, the current absentee totals are likely to increase. It is difficult to know by exactly how much,” Showalter said Wednesday. “Combine that with the extraordinarily large number of provisional ballots that we have, I do not expect any final results until Tuesday of next week.”
Preliminary results show there are still three races with close margins, one with a longtime incumbent holding onto a lead in her race and two districts that will send new members to the city council.
Reva Trammell was first elected to the City Council in 1998, but lost the 8th District seat in 2003 and didn’t reclaim it until 2008. She has represented the city’s Southside District ever since. She is favored to prevail in the 2020 race but has less than a 300 vote advantage.
The margin in the race for Richmond’s 2nd District seat, which became up for grabs after current Councilwoman Kim Gray announced a run for mayor, is razor thin between Katherine L. Jordan and Tavarris J. Spinks.
For the first time since 2004, voters in Richmond’s 3rd District will appoint a new city council member after City Council Vice President Chris Hilbert announced plans not to seek reelection this year. The two candidates at the top of the three-way race, Ann-Frances Lambert and Elaine T. Summerfield, are separated by 206 votes.
The unofficial results on the city of Richmond’s website have only updated for the mayoral race but not the city council races. Data from Virginia’s Department of Elections site — which comes from the city registrar — does show updated results but more votes are expected to be added and finalized by next week. Here’s how each race stands as of Nov. 5:
The 1st District
Virginia Department of Elections: 14,149 total votes
- Michael R. Dickinson — 1,751 votes
- Andreas D. Addison — 6,872 votes
- Michael C. “Mike” Gray — 5,434 votes
- Write In — 92 votes
Richmond’s website shows 15,217 total votes from the 1st District in the mayoral race.
The 2nd District
Virginia Department of Elections: 14,168 total votes
- Katherine L. Jordan — 7,030 votes
- Tavarris J. Spinks — 7,056 votes
- Write In — 82 votes
Richmond’s website shows 13,709 total votes from the 2nd District in the mayoral race.
The 3rd District
Virginia Department of Elections: 10,314 total votes
- Elaine T. Summerfield — 3,628 votes
- Willie E. Hilliard Jr. — 2,801 votes
- Ann-Frances Lambert — 3,834 votes
- Write In — 51 votes
Richmond’s website shows 10,819 total votes from the 3rd District in the mayoral race.
The 4th District
Virginia Department of Elections: 15,087 total votes
- Kristen Nye Larson — 14,778
- Write In — 309
Richmond’s website shows 14,914 total votes from the 4th District in the mayoral race.
The 5th District
Virginia Department of Elections: 11,587 total votes
- Jer’mykeal D. McCoy — 2,533 votes
- Stephanie A. Lynch — 6,715 votes
- Nicholas S. Da Silva — 1,020 votes
- Mamie L. Taylor — 1,227 votes
- Write In — 92 votes
Richmond’s website shows 12,306 total votes from the 5th District in the mayoral race.
The 6th District
Virginia Department of Elections: 9,878 total votes
- Ellen F. Robertson — 6,221 votes
- Allan-Charles R. Chipman — 3,616 votes
- Write In — 41 votes
Richmond’s website shows 10,395 total votes from the 6th District in the mayoral race.
The 7th District
Virginia Department of Elections: 11,335 votes
- Cynthia I. Newbille — 7,189 votes
- Joseph S.H. Rogers — 4,088 votes
- Write In — 58 votes
Richmond’s website shows 12,072 total votes from the 7th District in the mayoral race.
The 8th District
Virginia Department of Elections: 6,456 total votes
- Reva M. Trammell — 2,905 votes
- Amy C. Wentz — 2,637 votes
- Regie D. Ford — 904 votes
- Write In – 10 votes
Richmond’s website shows 7,595 total votes from the 8th District in the mayoral race.
The 9th District
Virginia Department of Elections: 6,455 total votes
- Michael J. Jones — 6,384 votes
- Write In – 71 votes
Richmond’s website shows 7,873 total votes from the 9th District in the mayoral race.
This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As states across the U.S. release vote totals for the presidential election, some social media users are falsely claiming that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona. The supposed culprit: Sharpie markers.
- President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
- Disputed 'Sharpiegate' video circulates, rumors of Arizona ballot rejection labeled 'false information' by FB/Twitter and refuted by officialsThe man and the woman claim that poll workers "yanked" pens from voters and gave them Sharpies.
- Here's where we stand Wednesday night in Nevada, after a wild day of conflicting news about vote counting updates.
- Election officials are facing immense pressure in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to complete vote tallies and provide unofficial results that will help project whether Joe Biden will unseat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the White House.
- Six counties across the Commonwealth had referendums on their ballot allowing citizens to decide whether or not Confederate monuments would relocated from those areas. Based on the current results not a single one of the monuments in question will be moving any time soon.
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. She defeated former Congressman Scott Taylor (R) for a second time. The latest tally as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showed Luria […]
- As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be President of the United States for the next four years, one candidate is poised for a 5th place run.
- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were still uncertain when Election Day came to a close.
- Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegroundsTrump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.