2020 Election: Where the Richmond City Council races stand right now

Two Richmond City Council races are too close to call as most incumbents are expected to prevail.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters in Richmond appear to have re-elected six City Council members in the 2020 election, with one incumbent still in a tight race and two districts too close to project.

The city’s 1st District Councilman Andreas D. Addison, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, 6th District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson and 7th District Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille all have leads of more than 1,000 votes, according to unofficial results.

Two other incumbents, 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Nye Larson and 9th District Councilman Michael Jones, ran unopposed and will reclaim their seats on the council.

Kirk Showalter, Richmond’s general registrar, told 8News she doesn’t anticipate having final results until next week due to the number of provisional ballots and likely increase of absentee totals in the city.

“We must, by law, accept absentee ballots mailed by Tuesday and postmarked that arrive with us by Friday noon. As such, the current absentee totals are likely to increase. It is difficult to know by exactly how much,” Showalter said Wednesday. “Combine that with the extraordinarily large number of provisional ballots that we have, I do not expect any final results until Tuesday of next week.”

Preliminary results show there are still three races with close margins, one with a longtime incumbent holding onto a lead in her race and two districts that will send new members to the city council.

Reva Trammell was first elected to the City Council in 1998, but lost the 8th District seat in 2003 and didn’t reclaim it until 2008. She has represented the city’s Southside District ever since. She is favored to prevail in the 2020 race but has less than a 300 vote advantage.

The margin in the race for Richmond’s 2nd District seat, which became up for grabs after current Councilwoman Kim Gray announced a run for mayor, is razor thin between Katherine L. Jordan and Tavarris J. Spinks.

For the first time since 2004, voters in Richmond’s 3rd District will appoint a new city council member after City Council Vice President Chris Hilbert announced plans not to seek reelection this year. The two candidates at the top of the three-way race, Ann-Frances Lambert and Elaine T. Summerfield, are separated by 206 votes.

The unofficial results on the city of Richmond’s website have only updated for the mayoral race but not the city council races. Data from Virginia’s Department of Elections site — which comes from the city registrar — does show updated results but more votes are expected to be added and finalized by next week. Here’s how each race stands as of Nov. 5:

The 1st District

Virginia Department of Elections: 14,149 total votes

Michael R. Dickinson — 1,751 votes

Andreas D. Addison — 6,872 votes

Michael C. “Mike” Gray — 5,434 votes

Write In — 92 votes

Richmond’s website shows 15,217 total votes from the 1st District in the mayoral race.

The 2nd District

Virginia Department of Elections: 14,168 total votes

Katherine L. Jordan — 7,030 votes

Tavarris J. Spinks — 7,056 votes

Write In — 82 votes

Richmond’s website shows 13,709 total votes from the 2nd District in the mayoral race.

The 3rd District

Virginia Department of Elections: 10,314 total votes

Elaine T. Summerfield — 3,628 votes

Willie E. Hilliard Jr. — 2,801 votes

Ann-Frances Lambert — 3,834 votes

Write In — 51 votes

Richmond’s website shows 10,819 total votes from the 3rd District in the mayoral race.

The 4th District

Virginia Department of Elections: 15,087 total votes

Kristen Nye Larson — 14,778

Write In — 309

Richmond’s website shows 14,914 total votes from the 4th District in the mayoral race.

The 5th District

Virginia Department of Elections: 11,587 total votes

Jer’mykeal D. McCoy — 2,533 votes

Stephanie A. Lynch — 6,715 votes

Nicholas S. Da Silva — 1,020 votes

Mamie L. Taylor — 1,227 votes

Write In — 92 votes

Richmond’s website shows 12,306 total votes from the 5th District in the mayoral race.

The 6th District

Virginia Department of Elections: 9,878 total votes

Ellen F. Robertson — 6,221 votes

Allan-Charles R. Chipman — 3,616 votes

Write In — 41 votes

Richmond’s website shows 10,395 total votes from the 6th District in the mayoral race.

The 7th District

Virginia Department of Elections: 11,335 votes

Cynthia I. Newbille — 7,189 votes

Joseph S.H. Rogers — 4,088 votes

Write In — 58 votes

Richmond’s website shows 12,072 total votes from the 7th District in the mayoral race.

The 8th District

Virginia Department of Elections: 6,456 total votes

Reva M. Trammell — 2,905 votes

Amy C. Wentz — 2,637 votes

Regie D. Ford — 904 votes

Write In – 10 votes

Richmond’s website shows 7,595 total votes from the 8th District in the mayoral race.

The 9th District

Virginia Department of Elections: 6,455 total votes

Michael J. Jones — 6,384 votes

Write In – 71 votes

Richmond’s website shows 7,873 total votes from the 9th District in the mayoral race.

