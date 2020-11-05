Henrico County general registrar admits absentee ballots were lost

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of absentee ballots were misplaced in Henrico County on Election Day.

A social media post by the Virginia Public Access Project said the votes were saved on a computer memory stick and mislabeled “provisional ballots.” The project said that more than 14,000 absentee ballots were overlooked in the county on election night.

In CD7, Spanberger now leads by 5,134 votes after Henrico County posts 14,616 central absentee votes that were overlooked on Election night. Officials overlooked the ballots, which were saved on a memory stick mislabeled as "provisional ballots." https://t.co/UL3zFe0kEb — vpapupdates (@vpapupdates) November 4, 2020

Henrico County General Registrar Mark Coakley confirmed the report to 8News Thursday morning saying, on election night his office uploaded 10 memory cards worth of ballots to computer software. One out of the ten cards had a filter checked off which didn’t allow those votes to be read. He says this was all a computer software issue.

Henrico County didn’t catch the error until VPAP tweeted, saying the votes were unaccounted for.

Coakley says after this tweet, they re-checked the paper report, spotted the red flags, and pinpointed the issue.

Once the county resolved the error, the votes proved to be key to victory in the 7th district.

Those additional votes boosted Abagail Spanberger’s margin over Nick Freitas by about 5,000 votes. Spanberger declared victory yesterday.

Henrico County says there are still another 7,000 mail-in ballots that need to be counted.

