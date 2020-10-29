AG Herring shares training video on voter intimidation protections with Virginia’s law enforcement, election officials

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) has shared a training video outlining voter intimidation protections and ways to deal with potentially illegal conduct at the polls with state law enforcement and election officials ahead of Election Day.

Herring and his office produced the 11-minute video — which can be found here — and sent it to the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia, and the Virginia Electoral Board Association.

“I want to make sure that every Virginian feels safe and comfortable when they come to the polls to vote, whether they choose to vote early or on Election Day. I also wanted to make it clear that voter intimidation and harassment are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Virginia,” Herring said in a statement Thursday.

Herring issued an advisory opinion on the legal protections in September following reports that activity near polling locations had “led some voters to fear for their safety” or prompted concerns “that they would be harmed for supporting a particular candidate” while waiting in line to vote.

“This election cycle has presented us with numerous challenges, many of which have stemmed from the dangerous rhetoric coming from President Trump. I hope that all of this guidance has given law enforcement and elections officials a clear understanding of the tools they have at their disposal should any voter harassment or intimidation occur over the next few days,” Herring continued in his statement.

