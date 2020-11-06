Alexsis Rodgers ends Richmond mayoral campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney in the lead of the mayoral race, Alexsis Rodgers has announced the end of her campaign.

A press release from Rodgers’ campaign Thursday night says that unofficial results show Rodgers won two districts, including the first.

Rodgers released a statement addressing her campaign efforts and the record turnout in the city and state.

“Democracy takes time, and we are all waiting for final counts because of this record turnout, but it appears that our campaign will come up short,” Rodgers said.

She says that the campaign was never about her and she believed it was about “providing leadership our city deserves.”

She goes on to state that she plans to continue working in the Richmond community to “hold Mayor Stoney accountable to calls for real police reform, affordable housing, equitable public transportation and environmental justice.”

Rodgers finished off her statement by thanking her campaign team and support network.

