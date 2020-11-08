Amid historic pandemic & social turmoil, what can we expect from President-elect Biden?

WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now that the Associated Press and various other news outlets have projected that Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States of America, questions remain about what a Biden Administration will look like after he takes the oath of office.

Once each state’s electors confirm the presidency for Biden, his administration will step into the White House in January with a goal to hit the ground running, as well as having to lead a nation facing a historic pandemic and social turmoil, according to political analyst Rich Meagher.

Biden was projected to be the President-elect after reaching the 270 electoral-vote threshold with a win in Pennsylvania on Saturday, where he gained the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Shortly afterward, the Associated Press also projected Biden as the winner in Nevada.

Meagher said that Biden will become the next President of the United States — “and certainly, there’s no reason to think otherwise.”

“[Biden] will have to start thinking about governing as opposed to campaigning,” Meagher said. “You have to line up department secretaries, you have to think about who will be in the cabinet, you have to think about key appointments, you have to decide on who will be on your transition team and help you run that.”

With public health concerns, growing confirmed positive cases of coronavirus and the continuing need for a vaccine, Meagher says that the Biden Administration will need to act fast to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as social unrest issues.

“In terms of unrest, Black Lives Matter, and the protests we saw in Richmond, a Biden presidency may not solve all those problems, but it’s probably more likely to be less divisive,” Meagher said. “He has kept saying, ‘I’m not going to be the president just for Democrats, I’m the president for everyone.’ And I think he will continue that theme not just through this transition period but likely into his presidency. It is probably going to be a key theme during his presidency.”

Meaghe said that for now, people need to take a breath and stop spreading misinformation surrounding the election.

“Talking these outrageous claims of radioactive ballots and burning ballots — there’s a lot of stuff out there that is just not true,” Meagher said. “Try calming down and taking a breath before flying off the handle after reading some inflammatory headline.”

With President-elect Biden breaking the record for the most votes of any presidential candidate, Meagher said that shows the importance for state legislatures to consider keeping early voting and mail-in ballot options.

“I think the lesson should be, for state legislatures across the country, that people want to participate in democracy. And if you make it easier for them to do so, they will,” Meagher said.

Meagher added that we need to consider “turning the page” next year and giving Biden a chance to see what he can do to solve some of the biggest problems facing the nation.

