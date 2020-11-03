At 109, Rhode Island’s oldest voter participated in every election since 1932

PROVIDENCE, RI (NewsNation Now) — At 21, Emma Pezza cast her first ballot. Now 88 years later, she’s still casting her ballot in presidential elections.

The 109-year-old is the oldest voter in Rhode Island according to the Secretary of State’s office.

“I never saw an election like this, never,” Pezza told NewsNation affiliate WPRI. She dubbed the 2020 election the most contentious election she’s ever witnessed.

“I have to make sure I know what I’m doing and vote for the right party,” Pezza explained.

The first election Pezza participated in was Herbert Hoover versus Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.

“There wasn’t so much commotion in those days,” she added.

But this time she mailed in her vote instead of heading to the polls.