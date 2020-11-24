Biden becomes first presidential candidate to reach 80 million votes

(WNCN) — President-elect Joe Biden has eclipsed 80 million popular votes, making him the first presidential candidate to reach the mark.
The Biden-Harris ticket has 80,033,996 votes with as many more still to tally, according to a running count by the non-partisan Cook Report. Each additional vote adds to the highest general election total in history.
Biden will likely have won the White House by a greater margin than any other president this century other than Barack Obama in 2008.
Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have already made history together.
Harris’ position reads like a litany of firsts: she will be the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president, the first Asian American vice president, and the first Democratic vice president from the West Coast.
Biden, who recently celebrated his 78th birthday, will be sworn in as the oldest president in the nation’s history, displacing Ronald Reagan, who left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years and 349 days old.
