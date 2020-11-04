Biden wins most votes of any U.S. presidential candidate

SCRANTON, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wears a “Scranton For Biden” face mask as he visits his childhood home on November 03, 2020 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. As polls open on Election Day, nearly 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots through early voting and mail-in voting. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WRIC/ABC News) — As of this morning Vice President Joe Biden has 69,543,071 votes tallied for him so far, breaking the record of most votes for any U.S. presidential candidate.

In 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama made history by winning 69,498,516 total votes, according to the Federal Election Commission.

However, the votes are still being counted with seven states still to close to call.

Joe Biden was declared the winner in Virginia on Tuesday night. As of noon on Wednesday, Biden had 2,319,727 votes.

Information from ABC News was used in this story.

