Cameron Webb holds big cash advantage over Bob Good in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race

Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb are facing off for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District seat. (from left to right)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fundraising reports show Democratic candidate Cameron Webb with a substantial cash advantage over Republican Bob Good in their race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District seat, a historically Republican district that is regarded as a toss-up this election season.

Webb, a doctor and lawyer, has raised nearly $4.1 million since announcing his run. Good, who defeated Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) in a Republican nominating convention this summer, has brought in a total of $984,755.

The candidates’ latest financial filings with the Federal Election Commission, which provide a glimpse of how much each campaign took in from July to the end of September, show that Webb raised more than three times as much as Good.

As Election Day approaches, Webb has roughly $1.2 million cash on hand while Good has $380,855. Despite the wide margin between the candidates, questions have arisen over Good’s past investments.

On Thursday, Webb called on Good to divest all of his holdings of Abbott Laboratories and McKesson, two pharmaceutical companies, after Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges related to the company’s marketing of OxyContin, an addictive prescription painkiller that it makes.

“I will always stand up to these and other pharmaceutical companies to help ensure we end the opioid epidemic and address the unacceptably high cost of prescription medications,” Webb said in a statement. “I call on my opponent to divest his financial ties to companies like Abbott and McKesson, so he can make the same pledge to the voters of Virginia’s 5th district.”

Good’s campaign did not immediately reply to 8News’ request for comment.

While Hillary Clinton won Virginia by more than five percentage points in 2016, Trump carried the 5th District by 11 percentage points and Riggleman won with 53.2% of the vote in the 2018 midterms.

This story will be updated. Stay with 8News.

