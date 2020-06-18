Candidate Profile: A. Donald McEachin

Name: A. Donald McEachin

58 Years in public service: 20 years of public service including 8 years, Virginia House of Delegates; 8 years, Senate of Virginia; 4 years, United States Congress.

20 years of public service including 8 years, Virginia House of Delegates; 8 years, Senate of Virginia; 4 years, United States Congress. City/County of residence: Richmond City

Democrat Online: Website | Facebook

QUESTION

Tell us about your top three legislative priorities and why they are important to you and your constituents.

FROM A. DONALD MCEACHIN

My top priority is ensuring affordable quality healthcare for every American. Access to health care and to needed medications should be a right. No one should have to choose between a doctor visit, a necessary procedure, a prescription medication or food on the table. Access to affordable quality care should not be dependent on where you live – lack of services in rural areas – or on the color of your skin. Twice as many African-American women die from childbirth as white women. This pandemic has only further demonstrated the deficiencies in our health care system. As the pandemic spread, our hospitals were at risk of being overrun and healthcare professionals struggled to handle the sudden large influx of patients. We need a healthcare system that is prepared to serve everyone. While it may be unusual to have a pandemic, hospitals need to be ready. There is no excuse for not having basic supplies such as personal protective equipment to limit the spread of infection.