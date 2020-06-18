Candidate Profile: Daniel Gade

Name: Daniel Gade

Age: 45
Years in public service: Served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, Retired as Lieutenant Colonel; not served in public office
City/County of residence: Mt. Vernon, Virginia

Party affiliation: Republican
Online: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

QUESTION

Tell us about your top three legislative priorities and why they are important to you and your constituents.

FROM DANIEL GADE

Once we win this war against COVID-19, I will fight to regain our record economic growth, reform a healthcare system that puts patients first and put a stop to business as usual in Washington.

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy and because China lied they are suffering. We need to safely get people back to work while following the advice of White House health experts. In the Senate I will ensure China is held accountable for their actions.

Republicans have lost an opportunity to win on healthcare. That ends now. My priority will be to create a system of care that protects people with pre-existing conditions, enables free markets and uses competition and innovation to drive prices down. Virginians deserve to have their Senators help fix these hard problems, not avoid them.

Too many politicians like Mark Warner go to Washington to line their pocketbooks, not to serve. My first bill in the Senate will be the Stop Insider Trading (SIT) Act. The SIT Act will force members to put their assets in a blind trust and deny them communication with their stockbrokers. Senators are elected to serve people, not themselves and Virginia’s fed up with Warner.