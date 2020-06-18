Candidate Profile: John D. Lesinski

Name: John D. Lesinski

Age: 61

Years in public service: 35 years

City/County of residence: Washington, Virginia

Virginia congressional district: 5th

Party affiliation: Democrat

Online: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

QUESTION

Tell us about your top three legislative priorities and why they are important to you and your constituents.

FROM JOHN D. LESINSKI

Jobs

40 million people are out of work right now. When this pandemic ends, we are going to need a representative in Congress who knows how to get our economy moving again. As a Marine colonel and twice-elected official, I’ve been making these kinds of tough calls my whole life, and I’ve been a business owner for 35 years. I won’t have to learn on the job: you’ll get an experienced job creator from day one. Here’s what I propose: a massive investment in renewable energy sources that will provide millions of well-paying jobs, get us off fossil fuels, and mitigate the threat of climate change. Let’s not miss our chance again to build a more efficient and prosperous economy to see us through the next century.

Healthcare

COVID-19 has just shown us what we already knew: healthcare has never worked in this country. If healthcare remains a privilege and not a right, we will always be a two-tiered society of haves and have-nots. And this, my friends, is entirely unacceptable. Congress has failed to find a healthcare solution that provided reliable and affordable care to all Americans, and now we’re paying the price. I want to fight for our future by immediately creating a public option and then fast-tracking to Medicare for All. I believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege. The way forward is to bring healthcare to all Americans.

Environment

In Virginia, temperatures have risen 2 degrees in 50 years. There are 260k residents living in areas susceptible to flooding, so we’ve got a serious problem. Climate change is a danger to our economy & way of life. Ignoring the threat it presents won’t make it any less real. In the last 50 years, trillions of tons of carbon dioxide have been dumped into the atmosphere. Arctic ice is melting. Seas are rising. Climate change will be THE central issue of the next generation. We can’t keep kicking the can down the road. We need to act now. Since Republicans refuse to fight the existential threat of climate change, it’s up to us to pass essential legislation to fight for our future. This includes instituting new protections for our environment (through the Green New Deal) as well as reinstating old ones, like rejoining the Paris Agreement. We can absolutely mitigate climate change and reverse the trends that threaten to make this planet unlivable. We really can prevent the nightmare scenarios we’re seeing. But it’s going to take enormous dedication, planning, and — most of all — leadership.