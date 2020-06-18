Candidate Profile: Thomas A. Speciale II

Name: Thomas A. Speciale II

Thomas A. Speciale II Age: 51

51 Years in public service: 28 years in the Army and Army Reserves

28 years in the Army and Army Reserves City/County of residence: Woodbridge, Virginia

Woodbridge, Virginia Party affiliation: Republican

Republican Online: Website | Facebook |Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

QUESTION

Tell us about your top three legislative priorities and why they are important to you and your constituents.

FROM THOMAS A. SPECIALE II

Unlike other candidates who will feed you the typical Republican talking points, I spent four years getting ready for this campaign and looking at the problems our country was suffering from. Those top four issues are immigration, mental health, education and criminal justice reform. I am a recognized national security expert and counter expert. I am pro-God, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump, pro-law enforcement, pro-America.

I believe that these issues need to be our national priorities.

Mental Health / Gun Violence

We don’t have a gun violence problem in America. What the Democrats call a gun violence problem is really something far worse – it’s a poverty problem, a war on drugs problem, an addiction problem and a mental health problem.

In way of proof, out of the 30,000 or more supposed “gun-related deaths” or “deaths caused by guns,” as the Democrats term things, fully 20,000 or more are suicides. That’s right, they are lying to you. Suicides apparently are caused by guns. Not relationship problems, hopelessness problems or financial problems which are the actual causes of suicide. Imagine their argument if they had to tell the truth that there are only about 7,500 homicides every year and that they are all, that’s right all, in inner cities run completely by Democrats. If you don’t believe me look at the FBI data on this issue. We don’t even really have a 17-city problem, we have a 17-neighborhood problem because the vast majority of these homicides by guns are in specific neighborhoods.

The American Dream / Education

I think our yardstick for measuring education in the U.S. is broken. Not only is it broken, we are measuring the wrong things. We measure education by time spent in school rather than by promoting individual achievement. We need to fundamentally change how we think about education and we need to go big. We must re-prioritize our resources into education infrastructure including physical infrastructure (schools) and human capital infrastructure (people) such as more STEMM (MM – mathematics and medicine) programs and teachers. This includes the promotion of vocational trades. This refocusing of our resources will improve every facet of our country from purposeful employment right out of high school to reinvigorating the American Dream.

Criminal Justice Reform

Long before there was the brutal murder of George Floyd or the protests. I recognized this problem. It’s not just a police problem. I believe that America needs to take a very close look at our justice system. We need justice reform in the United States. In my late teens I broke into a comic book store with four other young men. Boys really. When we got caught, the three of us with money all got off scot-free. The two of us without money would have been charged with a felony. Our lives and our futures would have been forever changed. It was a mistake. We were being stupid. I took full responsibility, but it was the $200 I borrowed from my grandmother which saved us. I paid an attorney $200 to get our charge reduced to a misdemeanor. It shouldn’t be a crime to be poor.

I want to be clear. I don’t believe that the rich are at fault for this disparity. I believe it is simply an outgrowth of change in our culture and advances in technology. But I do believe that this disparity has had a terrible effect on minorities and the poor generally.