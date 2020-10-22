Chesterfield County poll workers ready for Election Day despite COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — During normal election cycles, retired adults make up a lot of the people who work the polls. But nothing is normal about this year’s upcoming election.

Many of Virginia’s older poll workers are deciding to sit out working at the polls this year, in an effort to protect themselves from the coronavirus, leaving the state’s younger population to take over their civic duties.

Natasha Byrd spent 14 years in the Army Reserve, so working the polls was just another way for her to get involved in the community. She says she understands having to step up this year for those who might be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Byrd says there’s one main reason she volunteers her time at the polls.

“Service! It’s one of those things that I feel is a duty that we can serve in any capacity we can,” said Byrd, who is working at precinct 203, in Chesterfield County.

She says Chesterfield County has ensured poll workers that they are following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Quorree Terrell, a poll worker at precinct 113 in Chesterfield County, says it’s the community’s’ job to look out for one another. She says even with the pandemic, poll workers still get to help the community up close and personal.

She says Virginians have a lot on their minds right now and citizens are living with fear and anxiety about what’s next to come. But Terrell says when you walk into precinct 113, you’ll feel welcome there.

And for Terrell, being a poll worker is a way to educate the community about voting.

“I love being a poll worker because I love to help people try to understand the process of not only why it’s important to vote, but how they need to go about it,” shared Terrell.

Susan Beals, Chairman of Chesterfield County Electoral Board, says both poll workers and voters are excited for Election Day.

“People are energized. We are glad that they are here,” Beals said. “We welcome them to come and vote early. It is simple and easy, and a lot of people are taking advantage of it.”

Natasha Byrd, who spent more than a decade in the military, says it’s in her blood to thank everyone who serves the public in any capacity. So, to all of her fellow poll workers out there, Byrd has just one last thing to say.

“Thank you for your service,” she said.

