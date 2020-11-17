Columbus Democrats, Republicans work hand-in-hand to count presidential votes in Georgia audit

When the State of Georgia mandated audit was ordered, Muscogee County director of Elections Nancy Boren made a decision to do it with teams of Democrats and Republicans.
They are counting the votes for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
And it has been eye-opening for those volunteering to go through the votes.
“… We’re laughing. She might throw a Biden in with a Trump,” said Ruth Carpenter, a Columbus Democrat. “I might throw a Trump in with a Biden. We just say, oops, give it back to each other and keep going. … We seem to working very well. I don’t know if we could work together on the outside. But right now, we are doing just fine.”
Republican Gitta Meyer-Green, a Columbus Republican, says that people have a right to disagree.
“Let them voice their opinions,” she said. “You voice your opinions and be heard. But at the end of the day, come back together and work for the Republic. For the country.”
The audit of the 81,000 ballots started Friday and they worked through the weekend. They finished Monday night.
And it’s what you would call a bi-partisan effort.
“Everybody in here has an interest in the election,” Meyer-Green said. “Even though we come from different parties, we work well together. There is respect for one another. Camaraderie. And I just wish that our politicians could do the same.”
There are no politicians in the room. Just people observing the political process.
“I like the Republicans,” said Columbus Democrat Marjorie Jackson. “I told the two I worked with, you have your ideas, I have my ideas. We can come together to work together to get the job done. That is what needs to be done in the outside world.”
They have found an understanding of each other and their differences, says Carpenter.
“If we could just get along,” Carpenter said. “We all want the same thing. We want an education for our children. We want a decent, living wage. We want to live decently. There is a disconnect. Everybody should be able to not worry about where you are going to sleep because this is America. We need to stop the bickering.”
And a Republican Regina Yates says it needs to extend outside this room.
“Take the opportunity outside of this to sit down with the other party to talk to them and hear their views,” she said. “And figure out how we can work together in other ways.”
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning that President-elect Joe Biden ‘won’ the election, but clarified in a later tweet “I concede NOTHING!”
- Trump has tried to argue that there is a link between some of the complaints of partisan poll watchers and the results of the election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden. But there has been no credible information to validate his assertions. In fact, both state and federal officials have praised the 2020 election […]
- Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town.
- WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania is ground zero for efforts by the Trump campaign to challenge the 2020 election process. They filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block certification of the vote count in the commonwealth alleging widespread voter fraud without evidence. Late Friday afternoon, two attorneys who were handling the trump lawsuit withdrew […]
- Ultimately, the judges ruled the ballots were valid and they will be processed.
- A coalition of federal and state officials said Thursday that they have no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in last week's presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.
- The Richmond Office of the General Registrar says they will be closing through Nov. 20 after learning of an additional COVID-19 in the office. General Registrar Kirk Showalter says the closure is out of an abundance of caution.
- Biden is continuing to set up his administration, however members of Congress disagree on when he should start receiving intelligence briefings.
- President Donald Trump has asserted that the presidential election was undermined by voter fraud claiming that people voted using the identities of dead people in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Those claims are unfounded. There is no proof of foul play involving deceased voters in the election, according to officials in both states.
- Richmond City Council candidate Tavarris Spinks filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday seeking details from the city's general registrar on what led to discrepancies between last week's unofficial vote count and the final results in the 2nd District race.