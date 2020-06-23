PRIMARY RESULTS: Daniel Gade wins Virginia Republican Senate primary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Virginia Republicans picked Daniel Gade as their nominee to face off against incumbent Mark Warner for a Senate seat later this year.

Gade won a low-key primary today against two other opponents, Alissa Baldwin and Thomas Speciale II. Gade raised by far the most money and has the highest profile of the three. Complete election results for this race and more are available online and will be updated with the latest information.

Virginia was once a hotly contested swing state where Senate elections were decided by small margins. But the state has swung solidly blue in the Trump era as voters in the state’s growing suburbs reject the president’s agenda. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in more than a decade.

Gade is a retired Army officer who was seriously injured in Iraq in 2005, losing a leg after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb.

Gade advised President George W. Bush on military and disability issues and was President Donald Trump’s appointee to serve on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but withdrew his nomination after a lengthy delay in the Senate over his confirmation.

Gade previously taught at West Point and now teaches at American University.