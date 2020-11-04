Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

