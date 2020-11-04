Democrats’ dream of ‘blue wave’ continues to crumble as Gideon concedes Maine Senate race

(NEXSTAR) — A massive fundraising advantage and a series of narrow polling advantages do not appear to have translated into Democratic control of the United States Senate.
A major blow to Democrats’ chances came Wednesday when Republican incumbent Susan Collins declared victory in Maine after a concession from her challenger, according to multiple published reports. The race had not been called by major media outlets.
The race had been viewed as one of the most likely to tip the balance toward Democrats. Collins was viewed as vulnerable in the blue-leaning state due to her voting record in support of GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump’s policy agenda.
The announcement was matched by an apparent Twitter concession by her Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon.
Gideon had been trailing in the vote tabulation since the polls closed Tuesday. The likely loss adds to a disappointing showing in both the House of Representatives and Senate for Democrats.
Key races in North Carolina and Michigan remained undecided Wednesday, and at least one in Georgia was headed to a January runoff.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier in the day that Trump’s campaign helped his GOP allies, but it’s still too soon to declare victory as state election officials count ballots.
“We’re waiting — whether I’m going to be the majority leader or not,” McConnell said at a press conference in his home state of Kentucky.
In a delicate pushback against Trump’s own premature claims of victory over Joe Biden in the presidential race, McConnell said: “Claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.”
McConnell said he felt “pretty good” about the remaining contests. He secured a seventh term in a costly campaign, fending off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot.
Election Night delivered a jarring outcome for Democrats who had devised an expanded political map, eager to counter Trump and his party’s grip on the Senate.
While Democrats picked up must-win seats in Colorado and Arizona, they suffered a setback in Alabama, and Republicans held their own in one race after another — in South Carolina, Iowa, Texas, Kansas and Montana, dramatically limiting Democrats’ hopes to make inroads.
The races attracted an unprecedented outpouring of small-dollar donations for Democrats from Americans apparently voting with their pocketbooks to propel long-shot campaigns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
- Virginia voters on Tuesday awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden and returned Democrat Mark Warner to a third term in the U.S. Senate. The election will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts in the state two years ago.
- Despite fears of clashes at polling places, chaos sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and confusion due to disinformation and swiftly-changing voting rules, millions across the U.S. cast ballots in a historically contentious election with few problems.
- President Donald Trump is projected to win a key state in his hopes to gain re-election.
- President Trump vows to stop further voting, makes unsubstantiated claims about voting irregularitiesPresident Trump announced on Twitter that he will be speaking early Wednesday as the tightly contested 2020 U.S. presidential election continues into another day.
- Republican Bob Good declares victory in race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, Webb officially concedesRepublican Bob Good of Campbell County is the next congressman for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
- Oregonians have approved Measure 110, which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs.
- Delaware has elected Democrat Sarah McBride, which would make her the first openly transgender state senator in the country’s history when she is sworn in.
- A bipartisan commission of citizens and legislators equally divided between Democrats and Republicans will now redraw the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts to conform with the 2020 Census.
- President Donald Trump has claimed the first and largest of the key swing states viewed as most likely to determine the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
- "I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said.