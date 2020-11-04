Department of Elections says it’s been smooth sailing at the polls

The Virginia Department of Elections gave an update at 4 p.m. about how things are going at polls across the state. Overall they said voting was going smoothly.

“So far so good,” said Chris Piper, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections.

While there haven’t been long lines, Piper said the VDE expects there to be more voters out from 5-7 p.m.

He said localities have a cut off time of 11 p.m. to stop processing ballots and to report those numbers — but counting will resume on Wednesday.

Absentee ballots will be accepted until Nov. 6 a noon if they are postmarked on or before election day. Because of this, Piper said counting will continue throughout the week. He said all localities will finalize their counts by Nov. 10 and the State Election Board will meet on Nov. 16 for the final certification.

Piper said there haven’t been any widespread issues with people not wanting to wear a facemask to the polls. State guidelines instruct poll workers to offer a free mask to voters who show up without one. If a voter declines, he said they would then be encouraged to vote curbside.

He added Kanye West’s name is still on the ballot in two localities in the Commonwealth. Piper said the districts who still have his name on the ballot must tell voters he was disqualified — which he says they have.

