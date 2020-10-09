Deploying ballot bags to handle record early voting numbers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Registered voters in Chesterfield County are turning out in record numbers to cast their ballots early in the 2020 General Election.

Since early voting began on September 18, the Registrar’s Office is reportedly averaging about 200 voters per hour. Chesterfield County Electoral Board Chair Susan Beals tells 8News about 18,000 people have come to vote early in person, while about 10,000 mail-in absentee ballots have already been received.

“The lines may look a little bit longer this year because of social distancing, so we’re asking folks to stay six feet apart, but they move more quickly than you think,” Beals said. “When you come in, we ask that you wear a mask. All of our workers there will have masks on. There’s hand sanitizer available. There’s also a Plexiglas barrier between you and the person that you check in with, so when you come in and you show your ID, you’re welcome to put your ID up to the glass; that’s the easiest way for them to see it without you having to hand it to them. And then they will check you into a poll book and they will hand you a ballot. You’ll go into the next room and mark it, and then you’ll feed it in the scanner.”

Voters wait in line at the Chesterfield County Registrar’s Office.

To handle the influx of absentee ballots being cast amid the pandemic, the Electoral Board sanctioned the use of ballot bags over installing ballot boxes for early voting and the General Election on November 3.

“Right now, there’s only one drop-off location — that is inside the Registrar’s Office — and that is a bag that is manned by a staffperson at all times. It’s also within eyeshot of about six other employees at all times. We also have somebody at the front door that limits the people who come in to the building, just for social distancing reasons. So it is a very controlled process,” Beals said. “They’re emptied every night or when they fill up.”

Starting Monday, October 19, additional ballot bags will be available to early absentee voters seeking to return their ballots at four satellite locations:

North Courthouse Road Library | 325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield

LaPrade Library | 9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield

Meadowdale Library | 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield

Matoaca-Ettrick Library | 4501 River Road, South Chesterfield

Currently, voters can cast their ballots in person, or bring their completed absentee ballots, at the Registrar’s Office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. But as the November election nears, county officials are expected an increase in voter volume.

“We expect a very big turnout on Election Day still, even with all the people who are voting early,” Beals told 8News. “The people that we’re seeing who are voting already, they are energized, they are excited, and we welcome that. We want them to come and make their voice heard, so we’re just doing everything that we can to prepare to manage the traffic and the lines.”

Early voters practice social distancing while in line in Chesterfield County.

The last day of early voting is Saturday, October 31 at 5 p.m. However, as long as a mail-in absentee ballot is postmarked on Election Day, the Chesterfield County Electoral Board can receive and accept it up until the Friday after the election, that’s November 6, at noon.

“It’s not really Election Night anymore; it’s Election Week,” Beals said.

Those who cast their ballots in advance will not vote again come November 3.