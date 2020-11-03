Dept. of Elections reports no major issues early Tuesday, Virginians should be patient with results, commissioner says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Elections isn’t reporting any major issues so far on Election Day as Virginians head to the polls.

Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said in an 11 a.m. briefing there were some “minor issues” with machines in the early morning at some polling places, but said those were quickly resolved and at no point was voting interrupted in the commonwealth. Piper says 46% percent of registered voters have already cast their ballots in Virginia, about 68 percent of Virginia’s total turnout in 2016.

1.8 million ballots were cast early in-person and 956,000 by were by mail.

Piper said there have also been no reports of voter intimidation at any polling locations across the state.

If you haven’t voted yet, Piper stressed the importance of making sure you get in line by 7 p.m. tonight. If you’re in line by that point you can’t be turned away.

He also said people should be prepared for a long night and a long week as election officials across the country work to make sure every ballot is counted. President Trump has falsely claimed that the result of elections are clearly known by the night of Election Day, suggesting ballots shouldn’t be counted after Election Day as he sets the groundwork to contest election results.

That’s never been the case in the U.S. Ballots have always been counted well after midnight on Nov. 3, including in Virginia. That’s something Piper alluded to on Tuesday.

“We in elections have always spent time to make sure every ballot is counted and we’re going to do that just like we’ve done with every single election because every ballot matters, and every ballot should count.”

News organizations do call races the night of Election Day based on projections, but votes are still being counted past that point, with certification deadlines ranging from two days to a month after the election. However projections are expected to be tricky this year, due to the high number of mail-in votes to process and record turnout.

Virginia does count ballots as they come in, meaning there’s a higher chance to project a winner early, but several states — including crucial swing states Pennsylvania and Ohio — don’t start counting ballots until after polls close.

Piper said as of this morning, their stats show about 300,000 absentee ballots still have to be processed. He said they’re confident the state’s registrars will get through a large number of those by this evening, and that figure is about the same as Virginia saw in 2016.

The Department of Elections will have another briefing today at 4 p.m. Piper said by then, he may even have some early results to share.

