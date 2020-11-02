Richmond residents anticipate unrest following election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the eve of Election Day and some members of the community are preparing for the worst.
These windows on Broad Street were boarded up today in anticipation of unrest. Some store fronts have been boarded up since earlier protests and riots.
The Richmond Police Department said they are “prepared and dedicated to ensuring public safety before, during, and after election day.”
There’s already unrest in the city. A political rally led to confrontation at the circle around the Robert E. Lee Monument on Sunday evening.
The main demonstration was a mobile rally called the “Trump Train” led by Mike Dickinson, current Richmond City Council candidate. It started in Henrico County at the Mission BBQ restaurant at 2 p.m. and led Trump supporters from the county into the city of Richmond.
Around 4:18 p.m. a woman at the circle reported to Richmond Police that she was pepper sprayed by an unknown person in a car. Moments before that, officers were called to Monument Avenue for a report that an unoccupied car was hit once by gunfire.
The car shot at belonged to Jody Adams, a Richmond man photographing yesterday’s Trump parade demonstration. He said heard the shot but didn’t see it happen.
While Adams didn’t see it happen, or have immediate proof, he believes someone in a Trump car fired it.
RPD blocked off the area surrounding the monument around 6:30 p.m. As of 7:15 p.m. the police presence has dispersed. At about 6:45 p.m. an 8News reporter saw no large crowds or altercations.
