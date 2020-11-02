Election 2020 FAQ: Can I take a selfie in the polling booth?

2020 Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DC Early voter selfie_314258

QUESTION: Can I take a selfie in the polling booth?

ANSWER: Yes you can. Ballot selfies are allowed but election observers are not allowed to take photos and video within a polling place.

To read the full FAQ, click here.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories