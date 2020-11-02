Election 2020 FAQ: Can I take a selfie in the polling booth?

QUESTION: Can I take a selfie in the polling booth?
ANSWER: Yes you can. Ballot selfies are allowed but election observers are not allowed to take photos and video within a polling place.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- There was a police presence gathered at the circle around the Robert E. Lee monument on Sunday evening. Under 10 police vehicles were seen in the area.
- The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground states Trump carried in 2016 and has put a handful of traditional Republican states, including Georgia and Arizona, in play.
- Virginia localities are taking a number of precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at polling places even though masks will not be required.
- Some states – like Georgia and Texas – allow mail ballot counting for weeks ahead of election day, meaning that data can be totaled up with in-person votes to give us a nearly complete total on November 3rd.
- President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events across states on Sunday with less than two days left in the presidential race.
- Control of the Senate can make or break a presidency. During this election season, Senate Republicans are fighting to save their majority.
- Will rallies bring in the votes? The president will hold five rallies in five states on Sunday alone. He'll hold seven more on Monday.
- The Virginia Department of Health said hundreds of Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers will be at the polls to support in-person voting on Tuesday.
- Supporters of President Donald Trump allegedly harassed a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris bus as it traveled through Central Texas on Friday, according to local Democratic activists.
- Six completed ballots and 42 blank ballots were found in piles of undelivered mail that had been sitting for more than a week.