Election 2020 FAQ: Can you wear clothing supporting a candidate to a polling place?

QUESTION: Can you wear clothing supporting a candidate to a polling place?
ANSWER: In short — yes you can.
Virginia law prohibits a qualified voter from being “hindered or delayed.” This means any voter who enters a polling place wearing a hat, button, shirt or any other apparel supporting a political candidate cannot be turned away.
However, this exemption doesn’t apply to candidates, representatives of candidates or any person who approaches or enters the polling place for anything other than voting.
