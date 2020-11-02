Election 2020 FAQ: Can you wear clothing supporting a candidate to a polling place?

TOPSHOT – Wearing their “Vote” t-shirts, Jeannie Osbourne (L) and Judy Nader (R) stand beside an official Orange County ballot drop-box as they prepare to cast their ballots for the 2020 US Elections at the Orange County Registrar’s Office in Santa Ana, California on October 13, 2020. – The Republican Party in California has locked horns with state authorities, saying it will defy a cease-and-desist order to remove unauthorized ballot boxes it has put up in three counties across the state. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

QUESTION: Can you wear clothing supporting a candidate to a polling place?

ANSWER: In short — yes you can.

Virginia law prohibits a qualified voter from being “hindered or delayed.” This means any voter who enters a polling place wearing a hat, button, shirt or any other apparel supporting a political candidate cannot be turned away.

However, this exemption doesn’t apply to candidates, representatives of candidates or any person who approaches or enters the polling place for anything other than voting.

