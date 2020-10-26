Election 2020 FAQ: Do I have to vote in every election on my ballot?

QUESTION: Do I have to vote in every election on my ballot?
ANSWER: The act of leaving certain elections blank on a ballot is called undervoting. People could skip a section of their ballot on purpose or by accident.
According to FindLaw, “there’s nothing illegal or wrong about leaving some spaces of a ballot blank.”
In Virginia, even if your ballot is returned by a scanner due to an undervote the ballot will still be cast.
