Election 2020 FAQ: Do I have to vote in every election on my ballot?

2020 Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out an application for a mail-in ballot before voting at the opening of a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania has seen a frenzy of election-related lawsuits as state officials prepare for some 3 million people, about half the expected turnout, to cast mail-in ballots. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

QUESTION: Do I have to vote in every election on my ballot?

ANSWER: The act of leaving certain elections blank on a ballot is called undervoting. People could skip a section of their ballot on purpose or by accident.

According to FindLaw, “there’s nothing illegal or wrong about leaving some spaces of a ballot blank.”

In Virginia, even if your ballot is returned by a scanner due to an undervote the ballot will still be cast.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories