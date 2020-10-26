Election 2020 FAQ: Do I have to vote in every election on my ballot?

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out an application for a mail-in ballot before voting at the opening of a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania has seen a frenzy of election-related lawsuits as state officials prepare for some 3 million people, about half the expected turnout, to cast mail-in ballots. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

QUESTION: Do I have to vote in every election on my ballot?

ANSWER: The act of leaving certain elections blank on a ballot is called undervoting. People could skip a section of their ballot on purpose or by accident.

According to FindLaw, “there’s nothing illegal or wrong about leaving some spaces of a ballot blank.”

In Virginia, even if your ballot is returned by a scanner due to an undervote the ballot will still be cast.

