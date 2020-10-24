Election 2020 FAQ: Do I have to wear a mask at my polling place?

QUESTION: Do I have to wear a mask at my polling place?
ANSWER: Wearing a face mask is strongly encouraged but not required. Despite the governor’s mask mandate, officials say Virginia law already prohibited a qualified voter from being “hindered or delayed.”
Hanover County Director of Elections Teri Smithson said state guidelines instruct poll workers to offer a free mask to voters who show up without one. If a voter declines, she said they would then be encouraged to vote curbside.
However, if a voter refuses a face coverings and curbside service, Smithson said they can still cast their ballot inside, despite Gov. Northam’s mask requirement.
