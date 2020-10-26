Election 2020 FAQ: Does expanding voting by mail increase the risk for election fraud?

QUESTION: Does expanding voting by mail increase the risk for election fraud?
ANSWER: Voting fraud as a whole is extremely rare and so far there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud this election.
Despite claims from President Donald Trump saying that people are using mail ballots to cheat or that ballots are a “disaster” there hasn’t been any sign of that. The Associated Press reported that multiple studies have debunked the notion of pervasive voter fraud in general and in the vote-by-mail process.
Mail voting has proved to be safe and secure in the five states that already use it broadly. And while some irregularities and errors have occurred in the early vote, Trump mischaracterized those incidents in the first presidential debate.
An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice found Americans were more likely to be struck by lightning than to commit voter fraud.
