Election 2020 FAQ: Does expanding voting by mail increase the risk for election fraud?

A person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. on August 18, 2020. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data covering the beginning of October show nearly all of the agency’s delivery regions missing agency targets of having more than having more than 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

QUESTION: Does expanding voting by mail increase the risk for election fraud?

ANSWER: Voting fraud as a whole is extremely rare and so far there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud this election.

Despite claims from President Donald Trump saying that people are using mail ballots to cheat or that ballots are a “disaster” there hasn’t been any sign of that. The Associated Press reported that multiple studies have debunked the notion of pervasive voter fraud in general and in the vote-by-mail process.

Mail voting has proved to be safe and secure in the five states that already use it broadly. And while some irregularities and errors have occurred in the early vote, Trump mischaracterized those incidents in the first presidential debate.

An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice found Americans were more likely to be struck by lightning than to commit voter fraud.

