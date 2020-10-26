Election 2020 FAQ: How are absentee ballots counted?

QUESTION: How are absentee ballots counted?
ANSWER: Absentee ballots are either dropped off at or mailed to the General Registrar’s Office for counting. Officers of election and observers from each political party are in the room as absentee ballots are counted.
In Chesterfield, counting is already underway to help lessen the load on election day. These votes will be counted ahead of time but nothing is tabulated until Election Night.
Richmond says they won’t begin pre-processing absentee ballots until the Sunday before Election Day.
Elections officials previously told 8News if your absentee ballot is missing a signature or date, they will contact you so you can fix it.
- The act of leaving certain elections blank on a ballot is called undervoting. People could skip a section of their ballot on purpose or by accident.
- If there are no candidates with at least 270 electoral votes then the election moves on to the House of Representatives.
- RCP's data shows that 45.5 percent of swing state voters say they are planning to vote for the president, the highest percentage since shortly before the United States coronavirus outbreak in March.
- The drop boxes are a new and temporary addition to Virginia's election options. State lawmakers approved the change to help the voting process during the coronavirus pandemic.
- In order to become the president and vice president of the United States, the candidates must acquire at least 270 electoral votes.