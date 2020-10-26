Election 2020 FAQ: How are absentee ballots counted?

FILE – In this July 29, 2020, file photo, Lisa Finander, right, checks that each ballot has the voter’s name on the ballot and mailing envelope and Laurie Mattila, left, checked that it was correct at Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services in Minneapolis. A federal judge has upheld a state court agreement that extends Minnesota’s deadline for counting absentee ballots by seven days. Republicans had asked U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel to block the seven-day extension that Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon agreed to in state court after a citizens’ rights group cited concerns about voter safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Brasel ruled late Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, that the plaintiffs in the case — a pair of Republicans serving as electors in the presidential election — don’t have standing and denied their motion for a preliminary injunction.(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

QUESTION: How are absentee ballots counted?

ANSWER: Absentee ballots are either dropped off at or mailed to the General Registrar’s Office for counting. Officers of election and observers from each political party are in the room as absentee ballots are counted.

In Chesterfield, counting is already underway to help lessen the load on election day. These votes will be counted ahead of time but nothing is tabulated until Election Night.

Richmond says they won’t begin pre-processing absentee ballots until the Sunday before Election Day.

Elections officials previously told 8News if your absentee ballot is missing a signature or date, they will contact you so you can fix it.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES