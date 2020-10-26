Election 2020 FAQ: How are votes on amendments handled?

QUESTION: How are votes on amendments handled?
ANSWER: According to the Constitution of Virginia, amendments must be first brought up and voted on by state legislators. If the amendment passes both houses, it is then put on the ballot for voters to decide on “not sooner than ninety days after final passage by the General Assembly.” Finally, if a majority of voters vote in favor of the amendment, it becomes part of Virginia law.
Amendments citizens can vote on are put on the regular election ballot. This year there are two amendments up for vote — you can find more information about them here.
