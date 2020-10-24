Election 2020 FAQ: How can I find out where to vote?

2020 Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

QUESTION: How can I find out where to vote?

ANSWER: You can look up your polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Polling places will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.  Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories