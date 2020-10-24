Election 2020 FAQ: How can I find out where to vote?

QUESTION: How can I find out where to vote?
ANSWER: You can look up your polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Polling places will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Bob Good, the Republican nominee in Virginia's 5th Congressional District race, spoke with 8News about his views on the Trump administration's pandemic response, targeted coronavirus relief, his conservative views, representing all voters and the top priorities in the 5th District.
- Cameron Webb, the Democratic nominee in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, spoke with 8News about his views on health care coverage, how the U.S. has approached the coronavirus pandemic, what should be the next steps in the fight against the virus and how he plans to represent all voters in the district.
- Hanover man 'stunned' after getting strangers' ballots in his mailbox: 'I just want the election to be fair'A Hanover man says he opened his mailbox to find two ballots that were not his. This isn't the first time this has happened and Ed Miller isn't the only Virginian with security concerns heading into the November election.
- Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer.
- PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Pensacola today. Trump will be speaking along with Congressman Matt Gaetz, Jerry Carl, and Alex Andrade. Doors open at 4 p.m. at ST Aerospace, 1 Merlion Way, Pensacola. The location is near the Pensacola International Airport. You must have tickets for the […]