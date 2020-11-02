Election 2020 FAQ: How can I get a ride to my polling place on Election Day if I don’t have a car?

QUESTION: How can I get a ride to my polling place on Election Day if I don’t have a car?
ANSWER: There are many organizations helping voters get to the polls on Election Day. Here’s how you can get a ride:
RICHMOND
The GRTC shuttle running between Richmond City Hall, outside the Virginia Science Museum, and the new registrar’s office on Laburnum Avenue.
In addition, the A Philip Randolph Institute are giving free rides to voters. You will need to call 804-228-1744 ahead of time to make an appointment.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY
Two shuttles will pick up early voters from two parking lots: VSU’s Randolph Farm and Church of the Epiphany on Smoketree Drive and head to ballot drop off sites.
PETERSBURG
The Petersburg Area Transit offer shuttle service on Election Day with fixed bus routes that will stop at each city polling place throughout the day prior to 6 a.m. when polls open, and just before they close at 7 p.m..
CENTRAL VIRGINIA
The Central Virginia Chapter of the A Philip Randolph Institute are offering free rides to voting locations with their program “taking souls to the polls.” They are serving the entire Richmond metro area from Ashland to Petersburg.
Lyft and Uber are giving discount rides to anyone going to a polling place on Election Day. If you would rather rent a car, Hertz is offering customers a free car on Election Day, at participating locations.
To read the full FAQ, click here.
