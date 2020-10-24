2020 Election FAQ: How can I see what’s on my ballot before Election Day?

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

QUESTION: How can I see what’s on my ballot before Election Day?

ANSWER: You can look up what is on your ballot at Vote411.com. After entering your address, the website will generate a list all of the candidates that will appear on your ballot for the national and local elections.

