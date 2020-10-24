Election 2020 FAQ: How common is voter fraud in Virginia?

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it, the winner of the White House. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voter fraud is on the mind as Virginians try out other methods of voting besides heading to the polls on election day.

Ryan Snow with the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyer’s Committee For Civil Rights Under Law told 8News voter fraud is infrequent.

“We know from experience and we know from evidence voter fraud in any form is extremely rare,” said Snow.

Voter rolls are kept up-to-date by election officials. A staff keeps a list of deaths and get notified when someone moves. They are also kept aware of adjudications and felons.

The Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin told 8News earlier this month that she’s received only one allegation of voter fraud since she took office in January.

