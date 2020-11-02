Election 2020 FAQ: How do I report voter intimidation at the polls?

QUESTION: How do I report voter intimidation at the polls?
ANSWER: The ACLU said citizens can report voter intimidation a few different ways:
- You can call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA;
- By calling the U.S. Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline at 1-800-253-3931;
- Or you can try talking to your local and state officials, including poll workers, your county clerk, elections commissioner, elections supervisor; or your state board of elections.
Henrico County announced Monday they will have a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day. The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and can be reached at 804-501-5655.
Virginia State Law defines voter intimidation as behavior that is used to “hinder, intimidate, or interfere with any qualified voter so as to prevent the voter from casting a secret ballot.”
“[I]t is a criminal offense for private individuals to usurp the role of actual law enforcement, and it is accordingly unlawful to appear at the polls attempting to exercise roles that rightfully belong to law enforcement,” Attorney General Herring said in an announcement from September.
In addition, he added it is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia to “falsely assume[] or exercise[] the functions, powers, duties, and privileges incident to the office of sheriff, police officer, marshal, or other peace officer, or any local, city, county, state, or federal law-enforcement officer.”
To read the full FAQ, click here.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Latinos are one of the largest minority groups headed to the polls this election. Although many have signaled a growing confidence in presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has staunch supporters among several key Latino groups.
- The Petersburg Area Transit announced it is rolling out its “Ride Out to Vote” campaign to help residents in access the polls on Election Day.
- How do I report voter intimidation at the polls?
- The Henrico Police Department announced Monday that it would be sending officers to assist with traffic concerns at eight different polling places on Election Day.
- HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County announced Monday they will open a citizen call line for residents to report incidents such as voter intimidation on Election Day. The line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can reach the line by calling 804-501-5655. The announcement added voters […]
- A federal judge has ruled nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area will count.
- There's been quite a bit of talk about how Donald Trump could again lose the popular vote but still capture the presidency through the Electoral College.
- A U.S. District judge will rule on a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area.
- On Election Day, voters across the country will face varying rules about mask-wearing when they cast a ballot as officials try to balance public safety precautions amid a global pandemic with the constitutional right to vote.
- President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign are signaling they will pursue an aggressive legal strategy to try to prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots that are received in the three days after the election.