Election 2020 FAQ: How does the Electoral College work?

QUESTION: How does the Electoral College work? What’s the role of electors?
ANSWER: In order to become the president and vice president of the United States, the candidates must acquire at least 270 electoral votes. A candidate can win the election without winning the popular as long as they gain enough electoral votes. In 2016, Donald Trump lost the popular vote but won more electoral votes than Hillary Clinton.
The use of the Electoral College to determine the president and vice president is required by the Constitution. It was established as a compromise between using the popular vote and a vote in Congress.
Whichever candidate wins the popular vote in Virginia will be given all 13 of the Commonwealth’s electoral votes. There are 47 other states operating on this winner takes all method, Maine and Nebraska are the only states that use a proportional system.
Each state is designated an amount of electors based on how many members of Congress they have. Virginia has 13 total electors and Washington D.C. has three.
Virginia electors are typically chosen at each party’s convention or are appointed by the state party leaders.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- What times do the polls open and close?
- Can I carry a firearm to my polling place?
- Election 2020 FAQ: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?QUESTION: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently? ANSWER: Virginia now has a tracking code on all absentee ballot envelopes. When the USPS receives a piece of election mail they are supposed to scan the code so it can be tracked. Voters can track their ballot […]
- What happens when a President dies in office? What’s the line of succession?
- A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.