Election 2020 FAQ: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?

QUESTION: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?
ANSWER: Virginia now has a tracking code on all absentee ballot envelopes. When the USPS receives a piece of election mail they are supposed to scan the code so it can be tracked.
Voters can track their ballot to and from the registrar on the Department of Elections website. However, USPS said this tracking relies on USPS properly scanning the ballot envelope at each stage of the delivery process.
“If USPS fails to scan the ballot envelope at any point, gaps in ballot tracking may occur,” Ballot Scout says.
USPS has also launched an election mail website which provides comprehensive information about voting by mail.
