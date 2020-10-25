Election 2020 FAQ: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?

A person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. on August 18, 2020. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Postal data covering the beginning of October show nearly all of the agency’s delivery regions missing agency targets of having more than having more than 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

QUESTION: How does USPS know when they’re carrying election mail and how do they handle it differently?

ANSWER: Virginia now has a tracking code on all absentee ballot envelopes. When the USPS receives a piece of election mail they are supposed to scan the code so it can be tracked.

Voters can track their ballot to and from the registrar on the Department of Elections website. However, USPS said this tracking relies on USPS properly scanning the ballot envelope at each stage of the delivery process.

“If USPS fails to scan the ballot envelope at any point, gaps in ballot tracking may occur,” Ballot Scout says.

USPS has also launched an election mail website which provides comprehensive information about voting by mail.

