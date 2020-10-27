Election 2020 FAQ: How will polling places be cleaned and sanitized on Election Day?

2020 Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

QUESTION: How will polling places be cleaned and sanitized on Election Day?

ANSWER: In Richmond and Henrico polling places, each voting booth is cleaned and sanitized between each voter. In addition, each voter gets a clean pen and drops their dirty pen off when they submit their ballot off.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

ABC 8News Richmond: Your local election headquarters

LATEST UPDATES

More 2020 Election Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories