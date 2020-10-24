Election 2020 FAQ: What happens if I die after I cast my absentee ballot, but before Election Day?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In Virginia, the general registrar is required to cancel the registration of anyone known to be deceased or disqualified to vote for other reasons such as, a felony conviction.

According to the Associated Press, there is always a small chance that some votes cast by recently deceased people could be counted based on when the person dies and when election officials are made aware of the person’s death.

Death records can take time to be updated and the update could come between when the vote is cast and when the election happens.

