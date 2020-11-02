Election 2020 FAQ: What happens if you test positive for coronavirus but you were planning to vote in person?

QUESTION: What happens if you test positive for coronavirus but you were planning to vote in person?

ANSWER: The Virginia Department of Health’s guidance states if a person needs to be in isolation or quarantine during the election but has missed the deadline for absentee voting, they can peruse emergency absentee voting.

According to Virginia Code § 24.2-705, you can cast an emergency absentee ballot for “hospitalization or illness; The hospitalization, illness, or death of a spouse, child, or parent; or any other emergency found to justify receipt of an emergency absentee ballot.”

Here’s what you need to do vote:

You must request to vote emergency absentee before 2:00 pm on the day before the election — Nov. 2, 2020 for this election;

If you are approved for an emergency ballot, your general registrar will provide the ballot to your designated representative for delivery to you,

You will need to mark the ballot in the presence of your designated representative,

And the ballot will only be counted only if it is received by the general registrar before the polls close on election day.

