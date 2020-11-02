Election 2020 FAQ: What happens if you test positive for coronavirus but you were planning to vote in person?

QUESTION: What happens if you test positive for coronavirus but you were planning to vote in person?
ANSWER: The Virginia Department of Health’s guidance states if a person needs to be in isolation or quarantine during the election but has missed the deadline for absentee voting, they can peruse emergency absentee voting.
According to Virginia Code § 24.2-705, you can cast an emergency absentee ballot for “hospitalization or illness; The hospitalization, illness, or death of a spouse, child, or parent; or any other emergency found to justify receipt of an emergency absentee ballot.”
Here’s what you need to do vote:
- You must request to vote emergency absentee before 2:00 pm on the day before the election — Nov. 2, 2020 for this election;
- If you are approved for an emergency ballot, your general registrar will provide the ballot to your designated representative for delivery to you,
- You will need to mark the ballot in the presence of your designated representative,
- And the ballot will only be counted only if it is received by the general registrar before the polls close on election day.
To read the full FAQ, click here.
