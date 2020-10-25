Election 2020 FAQ: What happens when a President dies in office?

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on after a news conference with Vice President Mike Pence in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump updated the American people about what his administration’s ‘whole of government’ response to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

QUESTION: What happens when a President dies in office? What’s the line of succession?

ANSWER: If the president dies, resigns or is removed from office, the Vice President will replace them for the rest of their term.

But what if the Vice President dies? The line of succession is as follows:

Vice President — Mike Pence Speaker of the House of Representatives — Nancy Pelosi President pro tempore of the Senate — Chuck Grassley Secretary of State — Mike Pompeo Secretary of the Treasury — Steven Mnuchin Secretary of Defense — Mark Esper Attorney General — William Barr Secretary of the Interior — David Bernhardt Secretary of Agriculture — Sonny Perdue Secretary of Commerce — Wilbur Ross Secretary of Labor — Eugene Scalia Secretary of Health and Human Services — Alex Azar Secretary of Housing and Urban Development — Ben Carson

