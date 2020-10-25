Election 2020 FAQ: What happens when a President dies in office?

QUESTION: What happens when a President dies in office? What’s the line of succession?
ANSWER: If the president dies, resigns or is removed from office, the Vice President will replace them for the rest of their term.
But what if the Vice President dies? The line of succession is as follows:
- Vice President — Mike Pence
- Speaker of the House of Representatives — Nancy Pelosi
- President pro tempore of the Senate — Chuck Grassley
- Secretary of State — Mike Pompeo
- Secretary of the Treasury — Steven Mnuchin
- Secretary of Defense — Mark Esper
- Attorney General — William Barr
- Secretary of the Interior — David Bernhardt
- Secretary of Agriculture — Sonny Perdue
- Secretary of Commerce — Wilbur Ross
- Secretary of Labor — Eugene Scalia
- Secretary of Health and Human Services — Alex Azar
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development — Ben Carson
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- What happens when a President dies in office? What’s the line of succession?
- A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.
- NAACP, community leaders push for all Hampton Road cities to observe Election Day in November as a holidayChurch and education leaders, city leaders and local members of the NAACP met Saturday for a press conference outside of Hampton City Hall with a message.
- New Kent Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft of multiple political campaign signs taken from residences in the county last week.
- In a cluttered world with television, radio, social media and distractions galore, do old-school campaign signs still work?