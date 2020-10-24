Election 2020 FAQ: What identification do I need to take to my polling place?

QUESTION: What identification do I need to take to my polling place?
ANSWER: You will need to bring an ID with you. Accepted forms of ID include:
- Voter registration confirmation documents,
- A Virginia driver’s license, expired or unexpired,
- A United States passport,
- Any identification issued by the the state of Virginia, one of its political subdivisions, or the United States,
- A college student ID card,
- A work ID card with a photograph of you,
- Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID,
- A Virginia Voter Photo ID card,
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.
If you don’t have any ID, you will need to sign a statement that says you are the registered voter you claim to be. If you don’t show an ID or sign the statement, you will be offered a provisional ballot.
