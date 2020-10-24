Election 2020 FAQ: What identification do I need to take to my polling place?

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

QUESTION: What identification do I need to take to my polling place?

ANSWER: You will need to bring an ID with you. Accepted forms of ID include:

Voter registration confirmation documents,

A Virginia driver’s license, expired or unexpired,

A United States passport,

Any identification issued by the the state of Virginia, one of its political subdivisions, or the United States,

A college student ID card,

A work ID card with a photograph of you,

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID,

A Virginia Voter Photo ID card,

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.

If you don’t have any ID, you will need to sign a statement that says you are the registered voter you claim to be. If you don’t show an ID or sign the statement, you will be offered a provisional ballot.

