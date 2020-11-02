Election 2020 FAQ: What should I do if I still haven’t sent in my absentee ballot? Should I still mail it in?

QUESTION: What should I do if I still haven’t sent in my absentee ballot? Should I still mail it in?

ANSWER: If you requested an absentee ballot and haven’t mailed it yet, you should submit it in person. Virginia is requiring every polling location and registrar’s office to have a secure drop box, meaning voters can skip the line and hand deliver their ballot quickly until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Election officials strongly encourage voters to deliver absentee ballots in-person at this point to make sure they’re counted. Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper says more than 3,000 ballots were rejected for missing the deadline in 2018.

To read the full FAQ, click here.

